Delhi: BJP slams AAP over ‘petty politics’ amid relief efforts after fire tragedy

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva has condemned what he described as “petty political commentary” by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders following a devastating fire in the slum cluster of Bawana that destroyed nearly 800 makeshift huts and claimed the lives of two children.

Calling the tragedy a result of strong winds spreading flames rapidly through an informal settlement, Sachdeva said the BJP stood in “complete solidarity” with the affected families and had prioritised relief efforts. “While our BJP workers were on the ground delivering aid, AAP leaders were busy making inflammatory remarks on social media, falsely claiming many children had died,” he said.

Delhi BJP general secretary and North West Delhi MP Yogendra Chandolia, along with Bawana MLA and Delhi Government Minister Ravindra Indraj Singh, visited the fire-affected Sector 17 slum area in Rohini on Sunday. They were joined by the Sub-Divisional Magistrate, officials from the Municipal Corporation, and the Slum Department to oversee relief and rehabilitation efforts.

The leaders instructed all officials to ensure immediate and comprehensive assistance to the displaced residents.

“This tragedy has left us deeply saddened,” they stated, extending condolences to the bereaved families.

The Delhi Government, led by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, is actively involved in managing the crisis. Emergency services have set up mobile toilets, medical camps, and food distribution points at the site. Displaced families are being temporarily housed in nearby schools where all basic necessities are being provided.

CM Gupta is said to be personally monitoring the situation to ensure that every affected family receives timely support and long-term rehabilitation.