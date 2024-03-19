Delhi BJP slams Mayor’s claims of development ‘amid funding crisis’

Anshita Mehra
New Delhi, March 18
Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor criticised Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi for her recent claims of inaugurating various development projects, stating that most of these projects were initiated by the BJP-led Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) before 2022.
Kapoor likened Oberoi’s behaviour to that of Arvind Kejriwal, alleging that both were ‘merchants of dreams’, who offered promises without proper planning or budgetary provisions.
“Like her leader Kejriwal, Oberoi, too, behaves like a merchant of dreams — selling dreams without any planning or budget provision in the last one year,” said Kapoor.
He emphasised that the Mayor’s claims of inaugurating development projects were hollow, as many of these projects were started by the previous BJP-administered MCDs between 2020 and 2022. He pointed out the lack of funds for development due to the absence of the standing committee.
The spokesperson highlighted the obstacles faced in approving development projects, citing the ruling Aam Aadmi Party’s obstruction of the standing committee’s formation by filing a court case.
“The Mayor’s claim of relaying 3,000 MCD roads with an available budget of Rs 1,000 crore is laughable,” Kapoor stated. “One fails to understand how the Mayor can sell dreams of road improvement without the sanction of the budget through the standing committee,” he added.
Kapoor further pointed out the dire need for road repairs across Delhi, with over 10,000 km of interior roads and lanes under the MCD jurisdiction requiring urgent attention. “There are over 10,000 km of interior roads and galis under the MCD and most are in a poor state and in need of urgent repairs,” Kapoor asserted.
