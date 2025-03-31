DT
PT
Delhi: BJP ST Morcha felicitates CM on Rajasthan Day

PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 12:23 AM Mar 31, 2025 IST
CM Rekha Gupta being presented a bow and arrow by members of Delhi BJP ST Morcha during an event to celebrate Rajasthan Diwas. Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva can also be seen. TRIBUNE PHOTO: MANAS RANJAN BHUI
The Delhi BJP Scheduled Tribe (ST) Morcha on the occasion of Rajasthan Day on Sunday conveyed several demands of the community to Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.

The event saw the participation of Morcha President C L Meena and BJP state president Virendra Sachdeva.

Gupta assured the morcha members their concerns would be addressed, a statement said.

Sachdeva said Rajasthanis living in Delhi will be provided with "necessary facilities" and their needs will be taken care of.

Gupta, who was felicitated on the occasion, also reiterated the Narendra Modi government's 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' (development for all) slogan.

Referring to the symbolic honour she received at the event, she said the bow and arrow reminded her of Khatu Shyam Baba, while the turban brought to mind the brave women warriors of Rajasthan, who fought for their honour.

