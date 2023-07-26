Delhi BJP stages protest near AAP office, demands Kejriwal’s resignation

New Delhi, July 25
The Delhi BJP on Tuesday staged a protest near the AAP office here demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over the alleged failure of his government on “all the fronts”.
Addressing the protesters, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva charged that Kejriwal government’s failure on all the fronts was evident during the flood faced by the city after 45 years.
“If he does not step down, people will remove him in 2025 Assembly polls,” Sachdeva said.
The protesters assembled near ITO and were stopped by police at a barricade while trying to reach the AAP headquarters on DDU Marg. The police used water cannon to disperse them as they tried to dismantle the barricade to reach the AAP office. Several protesters, including Sachdeva, were detained by the police.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court raps Centre: At drop of hat, you take stand against non-BJP states
Questions it over lack of 33% quota for women in Nagaland ci...
2 cloudbursts in Kullu damage houses, wash away bridges, roads
No loss of human life, livestock reported