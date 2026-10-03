Delhi BJP targets AAP over protest

The Delhi BJP on Thursday criticised the Aam Aadmi Party’s participation in protests against the Election Commission and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, alleging that the exercise was aimed at diverting attention from issues concerning the party’s government in Punjab.

Delhi BJP president Harsh Malhotra alleged that the protest at Jantar Mantar was not about protecting the right to vote but an attempt to conceal what he described as AAP’s “potential defeat” in Punjab. His remarks came as opposition parties, student groups and civil society organisations gathered in Delhi on Friday.

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Malhotra alleged that the AAP-led protest failed to draw ordinary Delhi residents and youth and claimed that around 500-600 party workers and leaders participated. He also accused the protesters of disrupting traffic and Metro services.

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Malhotra also targeted the protest organised by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) in Mumbai, questioning the organisation’s political relevance. He alleged that the protests were being used to shift attention from unemployment and law-and-order issues in Punjab.

“The BJP has always stood firm in defending the right to vote,” Malhotra said, adding that the right to vote did not give anyone the licence to spread what he described as falsehoods or attack institutions.

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Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor separately alleged that the AAP protest reflected “political frustration” and claimed that the party had failed to attract ordinary youth and Delhi residents.

Kapoor alleged that AAP leaders were blaming the Election Commission over the SIR exercise instead of addressing corruption in Punjab. He also claimed that the party was concerned about its electoral prospects in Punjab and Goa and the possibility of losing its national party status.