Delhi BJP terms Oppn’s resistance to 2-hr padyatra hypocrisy

Delhi BJP president Harsh Malhotra on Tuesday accused the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of hypocrisy for opposing the BJP’s proposed “Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy Padyatra”, alleging that the opposition parties had previously disrupted traffic and business activities in the Capital through prolonged protests.

“Those who have held Delhi’s businesses and the general public hostage by blocking the city’s roads for weeks, at times in the name of students and at times in the name of removing the Election Commissioner, are today opposing a symbolic two-hour padyatra. This is not opposition; it is hypocrisy,” Malhotra said.

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Defending the BJP’s proposed march, Malhotra said it would be peaceful and conducted within the framework of the Constitution. He alleged that Opposition protests had involved violence, stone-pelting and damage to public property, while claiming that the BJP’s programme was aimed at protecting democracy and raising public concerns.

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“Our identity is that of a peaceful and disciplined padyatra within the framework of the Constitution. We will not throw stones; we will shower flowers in honour of democracy,” he said.

Malhotra said the BJP’s Yuva Morcha and Trade Cell workers would ensure that business activities in Chandni Chowk continued as usual during the march. He maintained that the programme would remain symbolic and conclude peacefully within two hours.

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“In a democracy, everyone has the right to dissent, but no one has the right to create anarchy. The BJP has always stood for dialogue, peace and democratic propriety,” he said.

The BJP described the padyatra as an effort to “save democracy and remove anarchy”, while criticising the Congress and AAP for opposing the programme.

Meanwhile, Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav accused the BJP of double standards over its proposed padyatra in Chandni Chowk, alleging that the march would disrupt business activities and inconvenience traders and the public.

Criticising the BJP for opposing the Congress’ November 1 rally at Ramlila Maidan over concerns about business losses, Yadav said the party was planning a procession involving thousands of workers in Chandni Chowk a day before Karwa Chauth.

“The BJP, which now sheds crocodile tears for the business community, was quick to shut shops and business establishments, close entry and exit gates of the Metro and shut public transport buses when students and Opposition parties held protests in Delhi,” Yadav said.

He alleged that the BJP was allowed to organise processions in non-designated areas while Opposition parties and students were denied permission to hold protests.

Earlier, Yadav and senior Congress leaders visited Ramlila Maidan to review preparations for the November 1 rally.