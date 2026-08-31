Delhi BJP to launch awareness campaign against drug abuse

The Delhi BJP will launch an awareness campaign against drug abuse at the district, Assembly constituency and booth levels across the Capital, Delhi BJP president Harsh Malhotra said on Sunday after listening to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 137th ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme.

Advertisement

The programme was collectively listened to at 6,339 locations across Delhi by BJP leaders, elected representatives, party workers, RWA members and local residents.

Advertisement

Highlighting the Prime Minister’s call for a drug-free India, Malhotra said, “PM Modi raised one of the most important issues today - ‘Drug-Free Youth, Drug-Free India’. The ‘Drug-Free Youth for Developed India’ campaign is gaining momentum across the country.”

Advertisement

He said, “The Delhi BJP will take this resolve to the ground, and across Delhi, we will conduct awareness campaigns against drugs at every district, Assembly constituency and booth level.”

Malhotra said seminars in schools and colleges, sports competitions and youth gatherings would also be organised to connect young people with sports, culture and service.

Advertisement

On women’s empowerment, Malhotra highlighted the Prime Minister’s reference to the Pradhan Mantri SVANidhi scheme and said the party would further assist women from the general category in Delhi.

“The Delhi BJP will further assist women from the general category in Delhi with digital transactions, banking and marketing so that they become stronger and more empowered.”

He also appealed to Delhi residents to purchase “Made in India” and “Made in Delhi” products during the upcoming festive season.

Calling on party workers to take the Prime Minister’s message to the grassroots, Malhotra said, “I appeal to all Delhi BJP workers to go from street to street with the Prime Minister’s message. Let us all become partners in building a drug-free, self-reliant and developed Delhi.”

After the programme, Malhotra planted a sapling under the “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam” initiative.

BJP national vice-president Baijayant Jay Panda, who attended the event at Sadiq Nagar, said the programme had created a new record.

“In 1940s, then US President Franklin D. Roosevelt communicated with people through radio, but the dialogue through ‘Mann Ki Baat’ has become much broader and more impactful,” said Baijayant.