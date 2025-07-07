DT
Delhi BJP to stage theatrical tribute on Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee's life

Delhi BJP to stage theatrical tribute on Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee’s life

Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 11:15 PM Jul 07, 2025 IST
In an effort to take the ideology and legacy of Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee to the masses, the Delhi BJP will organise a special theatrical performance based on his life on July 8 at Kamani Auditorium. BJP national chief JP Nadda will be the chief guest at the event.

Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva said the party had been preparing for this event for the past month to highlight various facets of Dr Mookerjee’s life. “Every BJP worker draws inspiration from Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee,” Sachdeva said.

The performance will begin at 4 pm on Tuesday.

