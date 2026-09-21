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Home / Delhi / Delhi BJP workers protest outside AAP office in city

Delhi BJP workers protest outside AAP office in city

Sanitation worker’s suicide

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 08:59 AM Sep 21, 2026 IST
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Delhi BJP workers on Sunday staged a protest outside the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) office, demanding the dismissal of AAP councillor Vijay Kumar over allegations of financial harassment and alleged abetment in the suicide of MCD sanitation worker Deepak.

BJP MP Yogendra Chandolia questioned the alleged silence of AAP leaders Arvind Kejriwal, Saurabh Bharadwaj and Kuldeep Kumar over the matter and demanded an impartial investigation into the matter.

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The protesters, who gathered at Windsor Place, marched towards the AAP office, but were stopped by police barricades. Cops detained BJP MP Chandolia, MLAs Ravindra Negi and Ravikant Ujjainwal and councillor Priyanka Gautam and took them to the Tilak Marg police station. They were released after about an hour with a warning, according to the BJP.

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Deepak’s wife Sangeeta also joined the protest with her daughter and demanded justice for her family.

Chandolia said the BJP would continue to demand action against those behind the incident if the allegations were proved. He also called for the AAP to clarify its position on the allegations against its councillor.

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The BJP said thousands of workers, including members of its Scheduled Caste, Yuva, Kisan and Purvanchal Morchas, participated in the protest.

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