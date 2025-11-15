​ Delhi blast: Another doctor, cleric detained; Faridabad mosques combed

In the ongoing investigation into the white‑collar terror module and the Delhi blast, agencies have detained another doctor from Ahmadbas village in Nuh district and a cleric from a mosque in Faridabad for questioning.

An extensive combing operation was conducted again today in different areas of Faridabad. During the search of the mosques, police asked the clerics not to admit any member of Tablighi Jamaat without prior police notification.

Meanwhile, panic has spread among students over the accreditation of Al‑Falah University, especially those who are migrating.

Police sources said a doctor identified as Mohammad, a resident of Ahmadbas village in Nuh district, was picked up for questioning last night. Investigators found suspicious chats and call records on his phone, so they took him from his home. Dr Mohammad had completed his MBBS at Al‑Falah University about six months ago and was doing his internship there. He was scheduled to re-join the university on 15 November, but agencies detained him just before that.

The agencies and local police have not confirmed the detention of Dr Mohammad, but his family said a police team confiscated his mobile phone and then interrogated him for hours.

Investigation so far reveals that the main suspect, Dr Umar, left for Delhi from the Ferozpur Jhirka area on the day of the blast. Ahmadbas village, where Dr Mohammad was detained, is only 3 km from Umar’s location. Investigators are now trying to determine whether Dr Umar and Dr Mohammad met on the day of the blast.

Police sources said another suspected cleric, Imamuddin (44), the cleric of Sirohi Mosque and a resident of Kot village in Nuh district, has been identified. It is alleged that Dr Muzammil Ganaie, arrested in connection with a “white‑collar” terror attack, regularly visited Sirohi Mosque for prayer and was well connected with Imamuddin.

Police have not confirmed Imamuddin’s detention, but people near the mosque say he was taken late at night. A shopkeeper near the mosque said Dr Muzammil often came for prayer and was close to the cleric, especially after the cleric’s wife gave birth at Al‑Falah University Hospital.

An extensive combing operation was again conducted today in different areas of Faridabad. Police asked mosque clerics not to allow any Tablighi Jamaat members to enter without informing the police. A senior officer said they are keeping a close watch on Kashmiris. The operation covered Chaaynsa, Tigaon, Saran, Mujesar and Sarai police station areas, and all mosques in those zones were thoroughly searched.

On condition of anonymity, a senior officer said members of Tablighi Jamaat often visit mosques, so clerics must be informed whenever any member arrives. No member of Tablighi Jamaat should be allowed entry without police clearance.

Tablighi Jamaat is an international Sunni Islamic missionary movement that encourages Muslims to become more observant and adhere to Islamic practices.

After five days of continuous combing, police have not found anything suspicious. Multiple security and intelligence agencies, along with the Faridabad police, are conducting an extensive search and verification operation based on intelligence inputs. Further significant revelations are expected in the coming hours.