Delhi blast: 'Plan was to recruit women in terror module,' reveals Dr Shaheen

Dr Shaheen Saeed, a former doctor at Al-Falah University and an accused in Faridabad’s white-collar terror module linked to the Delhi blast, revealed that her mission was to create a terrorist module to spread terror in the country.

She had also planned to recruit women for this purpose, as they “are easier to manipulate”. NIA and police sources said that she revealed this while she was being taken to the university campus by the investigation agency late last evening.

Investigation revealed that Dr Muzammil and Dr Shaheen had married in Khori Jamalpur village where Muzammil had rented the house of Jumma Khan, former sarpanch of the village, solely for the wedding (nikah). Around 10-12 persons, including Dr Umar, were present at the ceremony. Shaheen revealed their names to the investigating agency.

The NIA team brought her to Faridabad on Thursday, where she was taken to Al-Falah University for her identification. Earlier, the agency had brought Muzammil for identification and it is being said that soon the agency may bring Dr Adil for identification to the university.

According to police sources, on Thursday late evening, the team of NIA first brought Shaheen to the college. The team escorted her to the hostel building where she lived and entered room number 22, where she lived. The team gathered all sorts of information from Shaheen, including what she did there all day, who visited her, and who she regularly interacted with. The team inspected every part of the room and asked numerous questions about her daily routine.

After this, the NIA took her to the medical ward, classroom, and her doctor's cabin to identify her activities and contacts. The team asked her which staff members, students, and other individuals Shaheen Saeed came in contact with and what their behaviour was like.

A senior police officer said that the agency prepared a list of all these people and might include them in further investigation.

Police sources said Shaheen was also taken to university Vice-Chancellor Dr Bhupinder Kaur Anand, where both were identified face to face. When contacted, Dr Anand did not respond.

According to sources, the NIA team also took her to a chemical shop located at Nehru Ground. Sources said that Dr Muzammil purchased chemicals from this shop to prepare explosives.

Dr Shahid was a pharmacologist at the university’s medical college.

“The NIA team brought Shaheen to Faridabad around 5 pm on Thursday. After about four hours of investigation, questioning, and identification of several locations, she was taken back to Delhi around 9 pm. It is being said that the ongoing investigation has revealed that Shaheen was active in terrorist activities while staying at Al-Falah University and was creating a network by connecting people here,” a senior police officer said on the condition of anonymity.