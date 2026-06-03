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Home / Delhi / Delhi blaze: Hotel building owner arrested after Malviya Nagar fire kills 21

Delhi blaze: Hotel building owner arrested after Malviya Nagar fire kills 21

Lavkesh Bajaj is arrested hours after the blaze ripped through the Flourish Stay B&B in the congested Hauz Rani area in south Delhi

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New Delhi, Updated At : 10:21 PM Jun 03, 2026 IST
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Forensic science laboratory team at the fire site in Malviya Nagar in New Delhi on Wednesday. Tribune photo: Manas Ranjan
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Delhi Police have arrested Lavkesh Bajaj, owner of the hotel building in Malviya Nagar where a devastating fire killed 21 people on Wednesday, officials said.

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Bajaj was arrested hours after the blaze ripped through the Flourish Stay B&B in the congested Hauz Rani area in south Delhi.

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Police had earlier issued a look out circular (LOC) against Bajaj and his wife, and launched an operation to trace them.

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The blaze tore through the hotel allegedly operating without a fire NOC in a congested bylane in the area, killing at least 21 people, including 10 Indians, nine African nationals, and two from Turkmenistan, officials said.

The blaze spread rapidly through the five-storey building, which allegedly lacked the mandatory fire no-objection certificate (NOC). The structure had only one entry-exit point, permanently sealed windows and a sensor-operated main door, factors that investigators believe hampered the evacuation efforts.

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At least 58 people were rescued and taken to hospitals, where 21 were declared dead.

The investigators have alleged that the hotel was operating far beyond its permitted capacity and in violation of safety norms.

Police sources said the establishment had permission for only six rooms under the Delhi government's Bed & Breakfast policy but was allegedly running around 25 rooms, including some in the basement.

Additional floors were allegedly constructed over the years without obtaining required approvals from the authorities, sources said.

Police have registered an FIR under the charges of culpable homicide and other relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Police are examining the role of other people associated with the establishment, officials said.

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