Delhi Book fair concludes with over 20% rise in footfall

The 53rd edition of the New Delhi World Book Fair (NDWBF) 2026 concluded on Friday with an over 20 per cent increase in footfall compared to last year, highlighting the success of its first-ever free entry initiative. Organised by the National Book Trust (NBT), India, under the Ministry of Education, the nine days Fair attracted an estimated 2 million plus visitors, making it one of the most widely attended editions in recent years.

The Fair hosted over 1,000 publishers from more than 35 countries and featured 600+ curated events with over 1,000 speakers. The free entry policy enabled wider participation from students, families and young readers, turning the Fair into a truly inclusive public celebration of books and ideas. Publishers across categories reported higher footfall, wider audience reach and improved sales, with NBT recording a 30 per cent rise in its own book sales.

A major highlight of NDWBF 2026 was the 1,000 sq metre Theme Pavilion, “Indian Military History: Valour & Wisdom @75”, which emerged as one of the most visited spaces. The pavilion showcased over 500 titles on Indian military history, hosted 100+ sessions and featured life size replicas of the Arjun Tank, INS Vikrant and LCA Tejas, along with exhibitions on the lives of 21 Param Vir Chakra awardees. Senior military officers and veterans engaged audiences on leadership, national security and service to the nation. The pavilion was also visited by the Chief of the Army Staff and the Chief of the Naval Staff, who interacted with young readers.

Children and families remained at the heart of the Fair through the Children’s Pavilion “Kidz Express”, which hosted storytelling, theatre, workshops and interactions with child authors. The Fair also strengthened its B2B role through initiatives like CEOSpeak and the New Delhi Rights Table, facilitating rights exchanges among Indian and international publishers.

As NDWBF 2026 concluded, it reaffirmed Prime Minister’s vision that “when citizens read, the country leads.” Building on this momentum, the NBT, India, announced that the next edition of the New Delhi World Book Fair will be held from 16 to 24 January 2027, with free entry for all visitors.