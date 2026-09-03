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Home / Delhi / Delhi-bound flight makes precautionary landing at Lucknow airport after smoke alarm goes off

Delhi-bound flight makes precautionary landing at Lucknow airport after smoke alarm goes off

Preliminary checks at the Lucknow airport find no sign of smoke or fire in the aircraft

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PTI
Lucknow, Updated At : 01:10 PM Sep 03, 2026 IST
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An Air India Express flight from Varanasi to Delhi made a precautionary landing at Lucknow airport on Thursday morning allegedly after a smoke detection alarm went off in the aircraft's cargo hold, sources said.

However, preliminary checks at the Lucknow airport found no sign of smoke or fire in the aircraft, they added.

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Flight IX 1253, with 155 passengers on board, took off from Varanasi airport around 8 am. Shortly after take-off, the smoke detection alarm in the cargo hold was activated, following which the pilot contacted Lucknow Air Traffic Control (ATC) and sought permission to land.

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The aircraft landed at Lucknow airport at 8.52 am, following which the airport's response team, fire brigade personnel and technical experts reached the aircraft. All 155 passengers and crew members were de-boarded at 9.02 am, sources said.

The aircraft was subsequently moved to a hanger for inspection.

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Preliminary checks found no signs of smoke or fire inside the aircraft, sources said, adding that an investigation is under way to determine the reason for the activation of the smoke alarm.

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