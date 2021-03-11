Delhi braces for extreme heat, yellow alert issued

PTI

New Delhi, April 27

On the precipice of another punishing heatwave spell, Delhi is predicted to see a jump of two to three degrees Celsius in the maximum temperature on Wednesday.

The Safdarjung Observatory -- Delhi's base station -- had recorded a maximum temperature of 40.8 degrees Celsius on Tuesday.

It is expected to breach the 42-degree mark on Wednesday and soar to 44 degrees Celsius by Thursday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The maximum temperature may even leap up to 46 degrees Celsius in parts of Delhi, a Met department official said.

Northwest India has been recording higher than normal temperatures since March last week, with weather experts attributing it to the absence of active Western Disturbances over north India and any major system over south India.

A yellow alert warning of a heatwave spell in the national capital starting April 28 has been issued.

The IMD uses four colour codes for weather warnings -- green (no action needed), yellow (watch and stay updated), orange (be prepared) and red (take action).

The IMD said the heatwave could lead to "moderate" health concerns for vulnerable people -- infants, elderly, people with chronic diseases -- in affected areas.

"Hence people of these regions should avoid heat exposure, wear lightweight, light-coloured, loose, cotton clothes and cover the head by use of cloth, hat or umbrella etc," it said.

Delhi may see a partly cloudy sky, light rain, and a dust storm with winds gusting up to 50 kmph on Friday, which may provide a temporary respite.