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Home / Delhi / Delhi breathes easier as AQI sees marginal improvement; minimum temperature settles at 14.8°C

Delhi breathes easier as AQI sees marginal improvement; minimum temperature settles at 14.8°C

According to the CPCB, Siri Fort recorded the highest AQI at 354, which falls in the ‘very poor’ category, while the Cantonment area recorded a reading of 98, placing it in the ‘satisfactory’ category

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New Delhi, Updated At : 10:29 AM Nov 16, 2026 IST
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Clear skies over India Gate as AQI improves in New Delhi on Sunday. Tribune Photo: Manas Ranjan
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Air quality in Delhi remained in the ‘poor’ category on Monday morning, with only two monitoring stations recording ‘very poor’ readings, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

Delhi also recorded its lowest minimum temperature of the season at 14.8°C. The same minimum temperature was recorded on November 11.

According to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Siri Fort recorded the highest AQI at 354, which falls in the ‘very poor’ category, while the Cantonment area recorded a reading of 98, placing it in the ‘satisfactory’ category.

The city’s average AQI stood at 221 in the ‘poor’ category at 9.05 am.

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On Sunday evening, the city’s air quality stood at 290 in the ‘poor’ category.

According to the CPCB, an AQI between 0 and 50 is classified as ‘good’, 51 and 100 as ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 as ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 as ‘poor’, 301 and 400 as ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 as ‘severe’.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said Palam recorded a minimum of 14.7°C, 0.5 degrees above normal, while Lodhi Road registered 14.8°C, 2.8 degrees above normal.

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The minimum temperature at the Ridge station settled at 15.3°C, 0.1 degrees below normal, while Ayanagar recorded 15.1°C, 0.6° above normal.

The city’s baseline weather station Safdarjung recorded a minimum temperature of 14.8°C.

The IMD has forecasted moderate fog for the day, and the maximum temperature is likely to reach 27°C.

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