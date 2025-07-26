For the first time in a long time, Delhi’s air quality saw a significant improvement this July, with the city briefly recording air in the ‘satisfactory’ category, a rarity for the national capital. The air quality was recorded in the "satisfactory" category at 9 am on Saturday, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 91.

On July 23, the city recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) of just 67, a level classified as ‘satisfactory’ by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

This marked a significant shift for the capital, which frequently struggles with hazardous air pollution. Favourable weather conditions, including consistent rainfall and improved wind patterns, likely contributed to the cleaner air.

Although the AQI rose back to ‘moderate’ levels by July 25, the brief period of cleaner air is a positive sign and a reminder of the impact that environmental and regulatory measures can have on urban air quality.

According to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the city registered an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 67 on July 23, marking the cleanest day of the month. AQI levels between 51 and 100 are classified as ‘satisfactory’, indicating minimal health concerns for the general public.

On July 22, Delhi's air quality was in the ‘moderate’ category with an AQI of 103. The improvement continued on July 24, when the AQI remained in the satisfactory range for most of the day, fluctuating between 76 at 9 AM and 92 at 7 PM.

However, by July 25, the air quality slipped back into the ‘moderate’ range, with AQI readings of 128 and 136 recorded at different times.

AQI Readings:

Date Time AQI Category

Jul 22 – 103 Moderate

Jul 23 4 PM 67 Satisfactory

Jul 24 9 AM 76 Satisfactory

Jul 24 7 PM 92 Satisfactory

Jul 25 – 136 Moderate

Jul 25 – 128 Moderate

Jul 26 9 AM 91 Satisfactory

CPCB categorises AQI levels as follows:

0–50: Good

51–100: Satisfactory

101–200: Moderate

201–300: Poor

301–400: Very Poor

401–500: Severe

Experts attribute the temporary dip in pollution levels to consistent rainfall, favourable wind patterns, and reduced construction activity, adding that green planning is essential for long-term air quality gains in the capital.