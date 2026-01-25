DT
Delhi breathes easy as rain improves air quality to 'moderate'

Delhi breathes easy as rain improves air quality to ‘moderate’

GRAP-III pollution curbs revoked across Delhi-NCR

ANI
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:13 AM Jan 25, 2026 IST
Commuters on their way in New Delhi. ANI Photo
The deteriorating air quality of Delhi witnessed a significant improvement after the winter rain showered the capital city, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 150, in the "moderate" category at 8 am on Sunday, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Although the change in weather added to the chilly conditions, it brought a much-needed relief from pollution.

According to the India Meteorological Department, the Delhi-NCR will have a partly cloudy sky with surface winds reaching a speed of 10-15 km/h. There will likely be shallow fog during the night hours. The temperature stands at 7.4°C.

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has revoked Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across Delhi-NCR in view of the improvement in air quality and forecast trends.

While GRAP Stage III is being revoked, keeping in view the winter season when weather conditions may not always be favourable and in order to ensure that the AQI levels do not slip further, citizens are requested to strictly adhere to the citizen charter under Stages II and I of the extant schedule of GRAP.

As per AQI classification, a reading between 0 and 50 is 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor' and 401 to 500 'severe'.

Meanwhile, the Sub-Committee on the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) of the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) revoked all Stage III actions across Delhi-NCR with immediate effect on January 22 in view of the improvement in air quality and forecast trends.


