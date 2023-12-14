Delhi breathes ‘very poor’ air

Tribune News Service

Samad Hoque

New Delhi, December 13

Delhi residents continued to suffer the double whammy of pollution and cold on Wednesday, with the air quality index (AQI) at 378 and minimum temperature at 7.4°C.

The minimum temperature was a degree below normal. However, it was hotter in the daytime as the maximum temperature increased by two degrees and stabilised at 26.4°C.

The weather office has predicted that the minimum temperature will remain around 6-8°C till Sunday. Meanwhile, the maximum temperature is predicted to fall to 22°C by December 19.

According to Early Warning System, the wind was blowing from Southwest and Northwest directions with a speed of 4-8 kmph on Wednesday.

On Thursday, wind is likely to come from West and Northwest directions in Delhi with a speed of up to 6-12 kmph. Besides, the sky will be partly cloudy and there will be shallow fog in the morning tomorrow.

It has also forecasted that the air quality will likely remain in the ‘very poor’ category till December 16.

Many areas in Delhi recorded the AQI in the ‘severe’ category – Anand Vihar (417), Bawana (401), Jahangirpuri (425), Mundka (411), Nehru Nagar (426), Patparganj (400), Punjabi Bagh (410), Shadipur (409) and Wazirpur (425). Some other areas also neared the 400-mark, with Rohini recording at AQI at 399, Shadipur at 383 and Sonia Vihar at 390.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, 401 and 450 severe and above 450 severe-plus.

