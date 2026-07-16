Delhi brings 23 more services under RTS Act

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In a major push to the improve ease of doing business and make government service delivery more accountable, the Delhi Government has notified 23 additional citizen and business-related services under the Delhi (Right of Citizen to Time Bound Delivery of Services) Act, 2011, while also approving a new Bill that proposes financial penalties on officials for unjustified delays.

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The latest notification, issued by the Directorate of Gurudwara Elections on behalf of the Lieutenant Governor and published in the Delhi Gazette (Extraordinary) on July 9, prescribes statutory timelines for approvals and clearances across multiple departments. The move comes on the same day that the Delhi Cabinet has cleared the Delhi Right of Citizen to Time Bound and Ease of Delivery of Service Bill, 2026, which will replace the existing 2011 law once enacted.

The notification fixes timelines ranging from one day to 60 days for a host of services, including factory plan approvals, sewer connections, road-cutting permissions, hotel registrations, bar licences and registration of builders and real estate agents.

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Among the fastest services, registration under the Delhi Shops and Establishments Act and permission for storage of construction material will have to be processed within one day. Factory plan approvals by the Labour Department, sewerage connections by the Delhi Jal Board, movie shooting permissions, and authorisations under the Battery Waste Management Rules have been assigned a 15-day deadline.

Applications for net metering and electricity connection agreements have been given a maximum timeline of 60 days, while registration under the Legal Metrology framework and road-cutting permissions will have to be processed within 45 days.

Municipal services such as food business No Objection Certificates, hotel registrations, slaughterhouse licences, mobile tower permissions and registration of water and adventure sports operators have also been brought within the ambit of time-bound service delivery.

The Agriculture Department has been directed to issue pest control licences, seed licences and registrations for sale within 21 days, while bar licences under the Excise Department will have to be processed within 30 days. Brand and label registrations for IMFL and foreign liquor licences have been assigned a 42-day timeline.

Talking about the proposed bill on the delays, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the proposed legislation seeks to make time-bound delivery of government services a legal right while strengthening accountability within departments.

The proposed law introduces a penalty mechanism under which officials responsible for delaying notified services without sufficient reason may be fined Rs 250 per day, up to a maximum of Rs 5,000. Officials clarified that the officials will first be given a chance to present their explanation, before any penalty will be imposed.

Similar penalties can also be imposed for rejecting applications without proper justification after giving the concerned official an opportunity to explain.

The Bill also proposes complete digitisation of the service delivery process. Citizens will be able to submit applications online, receive a unique application number and track progress digitally, reducing the need for repeated visits to government offices.

Another key provision is automatic escalation of delayed cases. If a designated officer fails to deliver a service within the prescribed timeline, the application will automatically move to the Citizen Grievance Redressal Authority without requiring the applicant to file a separate appeal. Matters pending beyond that stage will be escalated to the proposed Delhi Right to Service Commission.

The Bill also provides for an independent Delhi Right to Service Commission to hear second appeals, monitor implementation of the law, inspect government offices, recommend disciplinary action against negligent officials and suggest administrative reforms.

The government said the reforms are aimed at making governance more transparent, technology-driven and citizen-centric while ensuring predictable timelines for public services.

Key services brought under time-bound delivery

Department/Agency Service Timeline

Labour Factory plan approval 15 days

Labour Shops & Establishments registration 1 day

Delhi Jal Board Sewerage connection 15 days

DTTDC Movie shooting permission 15 days

Power Department Net metering & connection agreement 60 days

Legal Metrology Registration 45 days

DPCC Battery Waste Management authorisation 15 days

MCD Food business NOC 60 days

MCD Hotel registration 60 days

MCD Storage of construction material 1 day

Agriculture Pest control licence 21 days

Agriculture Seed licence/registration 21 days

Excise Bar licence 30 days

Excise Brand & label registration (IMFL/FL) 42 days

Forest Department Tree-felling NOC 60 days

PWD Road-cutting permission 45 days

RERA Builder registration 30 days

RERA Real estate agent registration 30 days