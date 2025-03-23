Delhi Budget: Cong seeks ‘special package’ for villages, unauthorised colonies

Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) president Devender Yadav urged Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday to introduce a “special package” in the upcoming Delhi Budget for the development of villages, rural areas and unauthorised colonies.

Speaking at a press conference, Yadav accused the AAP of using residents of these areas as “mere vote banks” without providing any real development. “For the past 11 years, no development has been carried out in these areas, forcing people to lead a hellish life,” Yadav said. “Even drinking water is a luxury in these colonies as people starve for water, with the Delhi Jal Board authorities turning a blind eye to their plight.”

Yadav also called on the ruling BJP to honour its election promises, including granting ownership rights to residents of unauthorised colonies. “The BJP manifesto made many promises to the people of rural areas and unauthorised colonies. The BJP government should include a special package in the coming Delhi Budget to fulfill these commitments,” he stated.

Yadav added that the residents had to cope with unbearably harsh conditions due to overflowing sewers and drains, broken sewage pipelines, damaged roads and a lack of schools and sports facilities. “The previous government made rosy promises but failed to deliver. People are forced to live in flooded homes and streets as drains haven’t been desilted or repaired for years,” he said.

Yadav also criticised the previous government’s land acquisition policies, stating that farmers were not adequately compensated.