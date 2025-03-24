DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Delhi / Delhi Budget session begins today

Delhi Budget session begins today

To continue till March 28; Third CAG report likely to be tabled
article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:45 AM Mar 24, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
File photo
Advertisement

The first Budget session of the Delhi Legislative Assembly under the BJP-led Government is set to commence on March 24 at 11 am and will continue till March 28. The Budget for the national capital will be presented on March 25, marking a significant financial policy shift under the new administration.

Confirming the session’s schedule, Delhi Legislative Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta said: “Tomorrow (March 24) is the first day of the Budget session. The Budget will be presented on March 25 and the CAG report on the functioning of the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) will also be tabled during this session.”

This will be the third CAG report presented in the House, potentially shedding light on the financial and operational status of the public transport body.

Advertisement

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva has assured that the Budget would be dedicated to the people of Delhi and would align with the promises made in the party’s manifesto. “The BJP Government’s Budget will ensure all-round development and benefit every section of society. It has been prepared based on suggestions from the people of Delhi,” he stated.

Echoing similar sentiments, Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa emphasised the government’s commitment to transparency and development. “This Budget will truly be for the people of Delhi. It will be the first Budget ensuring benefits for every section of society. It aligns with the Prime Minister’s vision of a ‘Viksit Delhi’, guiding the city towards progress,” Sirsa remarked.

Advertisement

The BJP has highlighted that the Budget will cater to all key sectors, including education, healthcare, infrastructure and business, ensuring a holistic approach to governance. Sachdeva also underlined Chief Minister Rekha Gupta’s focus on education and her engagement with officials across departments to shape a vision for a developed Delhi.

With the BJP-led administration setting the stage for its first financial blueprint for the city, the Budget session is expected to outline key policy shifts and priorities. Meanwhile, the tabling of the CAG report on DTC’s functioning may also lead to discussions on public transport reforms and accountability measures.

As the session begins, all eyes will be on the government’s proposals and the opposition’s response to the policies laid out in the Budget.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper