Delhi Budget session begins today

The first Budget session of the Delhi Legislative Assembly under the BJP-led Government is set to commence on March 24 at 11 am and will continue till March 28. The Budget for the national capital will be presented on March 25, marking a significant financial policy shift under the new administration.

Confirming the session’s schedule, Delhi Legislative Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta said: “Tomorrow (March 24) is the first day of the Budget session. The Budget will be presented on March 25 and the CAG report on the functioning of the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) will also be tabled during this session.”

This will be the third CAG report presented in the House, potentially shedding light on the financial and operational status of the public transport body.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva has assured that the Budget would be dedicated to the people of Delhi and would align with the promises made in the party’s manifesto. “The BJP Government’s Budget will ensure all-round development and benefit every section of society. It has been prepared based on suggestions from the people of Delhi,” he stated.

Echoing similar sentiments, Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa emphasised the government’s commitment to transparency and development. “This Budget will truly be for the people of Delhi. It will be the first Budget ensuring benefits for every section of society. It aligns with the Prime Minister’s vision of a ‘Viksit Delhi’, guiding the city towards progress,” Sirsa remarked.

The BJP has highlighted that the Budget will cater to all key sectors, including education, healthcare, infrastructure and business, ensuring a holistic approach to governance. Sachdeva also underlined Chief Minister Rekha Gupta’s focus on education and her engagement with officials across departments to shape a vision for a developed Delhi.

With the BJP-led administration setting the stage for its first financial blueprint for the city, the Budget session is expected to outline key policy shifts and priorities. Meanwhile, the tabling of the CAG report on DTC’s functioning may also lead to discussions on public transport reforms and accountability measures.

As the session begins, all eyes will be on the government’s proposals and the opposition’s response to the policies laid out in the Budget.