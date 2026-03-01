Delhi Budget’s 21% green push questioned by experts

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Expert’s concern is the gap between allocation and results. Dr Dipankar Saha, former Additional Director at the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), said sustainability cannot remain on surface levels.

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“Every infrastructure project, by design, must possess a green component and a dedicated green budget. Sustainability is not an afterthought; it is an essential engineering requirement,” he said.

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This becomes very relevant in rolling out large public works without embedded ecological safeguards. Dr Saha pointed to roads and drainage as examples where environmental design must be integrated from the start to prevent long-term degradation. He also raised concerns over weak post-construction systems. “Whether it is a factory or a heavy industry, the focus must shift from mere construction to long-term maintenance and management,” he said. Without sustained oversight, even well-funded green projects risk becoming ineffective over time.

A recurring issue flagged by experts is the absence of continuous financial planning. Dr Saha noted that one-time capital expenditure, even if substantial, does not guarantee environmental outcomes unless backed by recurring budgets and strict compliance systems.

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He further stressed the need for enforcement, stating that “there must be a tight system of penalties or ‘punishments’ for failing to maintain these green standards”.

The question of coordination across departments emerges as a critical fault line. According to Dr Saha, “True ‘green initiatives’ require coordinated development across departments.”

He explained this through water management, advocating a circular system where extraction, supply, treatment and reuse are scientifically mapped and executed without leakage or untreated discharge.

The broader goal, he added, should be a ‘zero waste to ground’ approach, ensuring that waste is scientifically processed rather than merely relocated.

While these structural concerns dominate the technical view, ground-level realities present a sharper critique. Water activist Paras Tyagi questioned the credibility of budgeted claims, stating, “It is not like whatever they are saying, they are going to spend. They revise it, and then things change in ways we do not even know.” The remarks highlight financial execution.

Tyagi’s strongest criticism centres on Yamuna’s health. He argued that core issues remain unaddressed. “Nearly Rs 7,000 crore has already been spent on Yamuna cleaning… are they treating enough wastewater before it reaches Yamuna?”

Tyagi pointed to untreated inflows from neighbouring regions, waste dumping from unauthorised colonies, and the absence of wastewater treatment in over 200 villages.

“No matter who prepared what plan for Yamuna, it has to be challenged and condemned because when wastewater is not treated at the source, where else will it go?”

Tyagi advocated decentralised wastewater systems such as septic tanks and local treatment units, arguing that long drainage pipelines merely shift pollution rather than solve it.

He described the current drainage situation of Delhi as a ‘contract killing’ of Yamuna.

Tyagi said while failing to protect existing ecosystems, how can one build artificial or cosmetic green cover?

There is enormous share of 21% of budget allocated for green initiatives like new water treatment plants, scaling STP capacity, building drainage, EVs, sprinklers, etc. It looks inclusive of environment challenges that the state is facing. But experts argue that real success will depend on embedding environmental logic into design, ensuring continuous funding, enforcing accountability and addressing pollution at its source. Without these, the promise of a green transition risks remaining more financial than functional.

Taken together, these perspectives suggest that Delhi’s green budgeting may be at a turning point.

These arguments from experts reframe the budget debate, suggesting that environmental planning must begin on the drawing board, not at the stage of funding announcements.