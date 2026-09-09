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Home / Delhi / Delhi building collapse: 2-day police custody for owner's son, PG operator, contractor

Delhi building collapse: 2-day police custody for owner's son, PG operator, contractor

On Monday, a court had sent building owner Hariram, an 81-year-old retired Indian Air Force sergeant, and his 75-year-old wife Urmila to 14 days' judicial custody

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 06:09 PM Sep 09, 2026 IST
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National Disaster Response Force personnel watch as an excavator clears debris during search and rescue operations, at Satya Niketan, in New Delhi. PTI file
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A Delhi court on Wednesday remanded in two days' police custody the building owner's son, a PG operator and a contractor, arrested following the collapse of the five-storey structure in Satya Niketan that left seven people dead.

The city police had sought three-day custody of the accused to question them.  The proceedings were held in-camera after PG operator Sudhanshu's counsel claimed that "a media trial" was prejudicing the probe.

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Judicial Magistrate Kautuk Bharadwaj allowed custodial interrogation of the building owner's son Mahesh Gupta, contractor Sanoj and Sudhanshu.

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Gupta was produced before the court after the completion of his two-day police custody. The two others were produced after being arrested on Tuesday.

The magistrate directed media personnel to step outside the court during the proceedings following objection by the counsel for Sudhanshu, one of the two business partners running the 'Hostel Daze' PG.

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According to police, building owner Mahesh had leased the property to Sudhanshu and his business partner Shubham Tyagi in August 2025. The duo subsequently started operating the premises as a paying guest accommodation under the name 'Hostel Daze'.

Tyagi is currently absconding.

Labour contractor Sanoj was arrested after being brought from Kasganj in Uttar Pradesh to Delhi.

On Monday, a court had sent building owner Hariram, an 81-year-old retired Indian Air Force sergeant, and his 75-year-old wife Urmila to 14 days' judicial custody, while their 52-year-old son Mahesh was remanded in police custody for two days.

The collapse occurred around 1 pm on Sunday. The structure, comprising a ground floor and four upper floors, housed several students and other residents.

According to the FIR, a local enquiry found that the building was several years old and that additional floors had been constructed allegedly for rental income. Investigators are probing whether the additional construction had placed pressure on the existing structure.

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