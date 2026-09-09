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Home / Delhi / Delhi building collapse: 3 truckloads of debris filled into basement, wall was removed, say police

Delhi building collapse: 3 truckloads of debris filled into basement, wall was removed, say police

The labour contractor carrying out the work tells police that he was hired by building owner Mahesh Gupta around 10 days before the incident, and was paid Rs 2,800 per day

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 08:02 PM Sep 09, 2026 IST
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Rescue work on at Satya Niketan in New Delhi. PTI file
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Three truckloads of debris were filled into the basement of the five-storey PG building in Delhi's Satya Niketan during renovation work to level it with the ground floor days before its collapse, police said on Wednesday.

The labour contractor carrying out the work told police that he was hired by building owner Mahesh Gupta around 10 days before the incident, and was paid Rs 2,800 per day.

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The contractor, Sanoj Kumar (35), a resident of JJ Camp, Moti Bagh, and a permanent resident of Manikpur village in Bihar's Banka, was apprehended in Utar Pradesh's Kasganj and brought to Delhi, where he was arrested and questioned, a senior police officer said.

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"On the day of the incident, a wall on the ground floor that was obstructing space meant for a shop was removed. The building could not withstand the load after the wall was removed and ultimately collapsed," the officer said, even as fresh details emerge as police examine the construction, renovation and maintenance work carried out at the building.

Police said the other accused arrested in the case, Sudhanshu Lovneesh (31), a resident of Bhajanpura, was operating the PG in Satya Niketan with his friend Shubham Tyagi on a lease under the name 'Hostel Daze'.

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"Sudhanshu told police that he was a student of Delhi University and running seven PGs in the vicinity. He said he completed his graduation in 2019 and, since 2022, he had been operating PG accommodations in the Satya Niketan area with Tyagi," the officer said.

The duo had taken four floors of the building on lease in August 2025 for a monthly rent of Rs 1.05 lakh. They took the property on rent at comparatively lower rates due to its dilapidated condition, he added.

Police said Sudhanshu remained indifferent to the construction work being carried out despite knowing that it could affect the building as a whole, the officer said.

Three accused -- building owner Mahesh, labour contractor Sanoj Kumar and PG operator Sudhanshu Lovneesh -- were produced before a court and two days' police custody was granted for questioning.

Shubham Tyagi is currently absconding, and efforts are under way to trace him, the officer said.

The collapse occurred around 1 pm on Sunday, and the police received information at 1.34 pm. The structure, comprising a ground floor and four upper floors, housed several students and other residents.

The incident left seven people, five students and two labourers, dead, and injured five people.

Police are also scrutinising the rent agreement under which the PG was being operated.

According to a police source, the agreement stated that the PG operators would not be responsible for any "casualties or risk" to tenants.

The agreement also purportedly stated that the hostel would not be liable to pay compensation for personal injury, loss or damage to belongings caused by circumstances beyond its control, including sealing, fire, earthquake and heavy rain.

The document contained clauses on non-refund of hostel fees and security money and empowered the operators to evict tenants for indiscipline, misconduct, non-payment of dues or other violations.

Parents and guardians were also barred from entering tenants' rooms, according to the agreement.

Police earlier said the basement had been undergoing repairs for eight to 10 days after waste and water accumulated there following several days of rain. Repair work was also under way on the ground floor for an extension, allegedly for commercial purposes.

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