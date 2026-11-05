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Home / Delhi / Delhi building collapse: CM Rekha Gupta orders inquiry, FIR against contractor, suspension of area engineers

Delhi building collapse: CM Rekha Gupta orders inquiry, FIR against contractor, suspension of area engineers

Delhi CM says multiple agencies, including the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, Delhi Disaster Management Authority, National Disaster Response Force, Delhi Fire Services and Delhi Police, engaged in rescue operations

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Harsh Yadav
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 03:00 PM Nov 05, 2026 IST
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Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. File Photo
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Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday ordered an inquiry into the collapse of a three-storey under-construction building in Old Delhi’s Chawri Bazar, which claimed two lives and left four others injured.

She also directed the registration of an FIR against the contractor and ordered the suspension of the area Assistant Engineer (AE) and Junior Engineer (JE).

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Expressing concern over the incident, the Chief Minister extended her condolences to the families of the deceased and said the government had taken serious note of the collapse. She directed the authorities concerned to ensure accountability and take necessary action in connection with the incident.

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“Have ordered the suspension of area AE & JE. Have also ordered FIR against the contractor,” Gupta said in a statement.

She said multiple agencies, including the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Delhi Fire Services and Delhi Police, were engaged in rescue operations.

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“Teams from MCD, DDMA, NDRF, Delhi Fire Services, Delhi Police are carrying out rescue operations on a war footing,” she said.

The Chief Minister further said teams were working to safely rescue those trapped under the debris and provide immediate assistance to the affected families.

Emphasising the government's priority, Gupta said, “Safety and well-being of every citizen remains our highest priority.”

The incident has raised concerns over building safety and construction-related compliance in the densely populated areas of Old Delhi.

The inquiry is expected to examine the circumstances leading to the collapse and fix responsibility for any lapses.

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