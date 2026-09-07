Delhi building collapse: Death toll climbs to 6, 11 rescued from debris in Satya Niketan

Search and rescue operations continued in Delhi’s Satya Niketan on Monday morning, a day after a five-storey building housing a boys’ hostel collapsed in the congested area near Delhi University’s South Campus, leaving six people dead.

The nearly 50-year-old structure collapsed on Sunday afternoon, trapping several people under the rubble. Officials said 11 people have so far been rescued, while the death toll has risen to six.

Advertisement

Morning visuals from the site showed rescue teams continuing their operation amid the rubble of the collapsed building. Officials and emergency personnel have been working to ascertain whether anyone else remains trapped.

Advertisement

Authorities have also taken steps to prevent further accidents in the adjoining area. Iron jacks have been installed to provide structural support to Buildings 12 and 13, which were considered vulnerable after the collapse.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has also issued notices to four buildings in the vicinity as part of precautionary measures.

Advertisement

CM Rekha Gupta, Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa, MCD Commissioner Sanjeev Khirwar, BJP MLA Anil Sharma and other senior officials visited the site on Monday to oversee the rescue and relief efforts.

The collapse has raised concerns over the safety of old and structurally-vulnerable buildings in the densely populated Satya Niketan area, which has a large concentration of student accommodation and paying guest facilities.