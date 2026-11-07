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Home / Delhi / Delhi building collapse: Death toll rises to 3 after another body recovered

Delhi building collapse: Death toll rises to 3 after another body recovered

Rescue teams have been stationed at the site since the incident, with operations continuing to clear the debris and ascertain whether anyone else remains trapped underneath

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Anshita Mehra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 10:04 AM Nov 07, 2026 IST
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NDRF personnel and labourers carry out search and rescue operation amid the rubble of a three-storey under-construction building that collapsed in Gali Sheesh Mahal near Chawri Bazar in Old Delhi on Thursday. Tribune Photo: Mukesh Aggarwal
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The death toll in the building collapse in Old Delhi’s Hauz Qazi area rose to three on Saturday after rescue teams recovered another body from the debris, nearly two days after the three-storey structure collapsed.

The deceased has been identified as Pankaj Sharma (40), son of Hazari Sharma and a resident of Hanuman Nagar village in Bihar’s Khagaria district. His body was recovered from Gali Sitara, near Chawri Bazar Metro station, during the ongoing search and rescue operation.

With the latest recovery, five people have been pulled out of the debris. Of them, three have died, while two sustained injuries. Both injured persons have received medical treatment and are stated to be stable, officials said.

The three-storey building collapsed around 9.45 am on Thursday, triggering a massive rescue operation involving the Delhi Police, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Delhi Fire Services and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

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Rescue teams have been stationed at the site since the incident, with operations continuing to clear the debris and ascertain whether anyone else remains trapped underneath.

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