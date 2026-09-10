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Home / Delhi / Delhi building collapse: SC not to transfer case from high court as ‘things have started moving’

Delhi building collapse: SC not to transfer case from high court as ‘things have started moving’

The bench had on September 8 indicated that it would transfer the case to itself and issue pan-India guidelines on the issue

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Satya Prakash
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:45 PM Sep 10, 2026 IST
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The five-storey building housing a boys’ paying guest (PG) accommodation in Satya Niketan, near Delhi University’s South Campus, collapsed on Sunday, leaving seven dead and 12 injured. Photo: PTI file
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The Supreme Court on Thursday said it won’t transfer the Satya Niketan building collapse case being heard by the Delhi High Court to itself as “things have started moving”.

A bench of Justice Ahsanuddin Amanullah and Justice R Mahadevan said it did not want to disturb the existing situation and the high court will continue to monitor the compliance of its directions at short intervals.

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The bench had on September 8 indicated that it would transfer the case to itself and issue pan-India guidelines on the issue. “We already have something in mind. It has to be on a pan-India basis. We may get it (PIL pending in Delhi HC) transferred here (to SC). We will take it the day after tomorrow,” it said on September 8.

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The top court’s decision not to transfer the case to itself came after amicus curiae and senior counsel Ajit Kumar Sinha submitted that it appeared that things were moving in the right direction.

“We accept the suggestion of the learned amicus curiae, and for the present, do not disturb the position of the case before the high court, which shall continue. The high court is requested to monitor the case at short intervals,” the bench said in its order.

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The amicus curiae, however, said the top court’s earlier directions covered a broader range of issues, including illegal construction and misuse of land, and were not confined to PG accommodations alone.

As Sinha referred to gyms, coaching centres and BPOs as other establishments where similar violations could arise, Justice Amanullah said, “They (landlords) pack them (tenants) like sardines, hundreds into one room. Whether the structure is capable of that…. no adequate ingress, egress, nothing.”

The five-storey building housing a boys’ paying guest (PG) accommodation in Satya Niketan, near Delhi University’s South Campus, collapsed on Sunday, leaving seven dead and 12 injured.

Expressing serious concern over widespread violations of building regulations and alleged failure of municipal authorities to prevent unauthorised constructions, the top court had on March 25 ordered a pan-India inquiry into the misuse of residential properties and illegal land-use conversions.

On July 9, the bench had constituted a committee to inspect buildings in Lajpat Nagar, Saket and Malviya Nagar. The inspection was completed on September 3 and the committee as said to have found certain buildings in Saidulajab, Saket and Lajpat Nagar to be in an unsafe condition.

Directing the authorities to file affidavits before it on the action taken on issues concerning violations of building bye-law and land-use, and compliance with its earlier orders, the bench posted the matter for further hearing on September 15.

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