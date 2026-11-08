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Home / Delhi / Delhi building collapse: Toll rises to 7, rescue operation under way  

Delhi building collapse: Toll rises to 7, rescue operation under way  

The building collapsed around 9.45 am on November 5, when construction work was under way

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:47 AM Nov 08, 2026 IST
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NDRF and fire personnel conduct a rescue operation at the site after a three-storey under-construction building collapsed at Chawri Bazaar in New Delhi, on Thursday, November 5, 2026. PTI
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The death toll in the three-storey building collapse in central Delhi’s Hauz Qazi area rose to seven on Sunday after another body was recovered from the debris, with rescue operations under way for more than 70 hours, an official said.

The deceased has been identified as Luchhuman Mukhiya, 66, a resident of Bihar’s Darbhanga. His body was recovered during the ongoing search and rescue operation at the collapsed structure near Chawri Bazar.

The mortal remains have been shifted to LNJP Hospital for further proceedings. With the latest recovery, seven bodies have been pulled out of the rubble so far. Rescue personnel are still searching the debris for any other possible victims.

The building collapsed around 9.45 am on November 5, when construction work was under way. The rescue operation has been going on for over 70 hours since the incident.

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The deceased have been identified as Sanjeet Kumar, Kishori Sah, Pankaj Sharma, Vipin Ram, Shantu, Dinesh Sah and Luchhuman Mukhiya. Four of the victims were residents of Bihar, while Vipin Ram lived in Mandawali in Delhi, police said.

The building owner, identified as Saimullah alias Ayub, and three contractors—Siraj, Tajuddin and Furkan—have been arrested in connection with the incident. The contractors were apprehended from Faridabad’s Sirohi.

An FIR was registered at Hauz Qazi police station on November 5 under Sections 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 290 (negligent conduct with respect to pulling down or repairing buildings), 125(a) (act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

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The building was allegedly being constructed without requisite approval on a 50-square-metre plot. The Municipal Corporation of Delhi had said no building plan was sanctioned for the structure.

The civic body had also said the building had reached the third floor and collapsed while the roof slab was being laid.

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