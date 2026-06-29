Delhi Cabinet approves Electric Vehicle Policy 2026; rollout likely from July 1

In a major push towards clean and sustainable mobility, the Delhi Cabinet has approved the Electric Vehicle (EV) Policy 2026, with the new policy likely to be implemented from July 1, subject to the approval of the Lieutenant Governor.

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The policy will remain in force until March 31, 2030, and aims to accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles while making Delhi a pollution-free city.

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Announcing the Cabinet's decision, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the government will invest around Rs 15,000 crore over the next four years to strengthen Delhi's electric mobility ecosystem. The policy includes incentives for the purchase of electric vehicles, expansion of charging infrastructure and concessions in road tax to encourage more residents to switch to EVs.

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"The Delhi Cabinet has approved the Electric Vehicle Policy 2026, and we are planning to implement it from July 1. The policy will remain in effect till March 31, 2030. Our goal is to make Delhi a pollution-free city. Around Rs 15,000 crore will be spent over the next four years. The policy provides support for buying electric vehicles, setting up charging infrastructure, and also offers concessions in road tax," Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said.

The proposal has now been forwarded to the Lieutenant Governor for final approval. Once notified, the policy is expected to significantly boost electric vehicle adoption across the national capital while strengthening the city's clean transport infrastructure.

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The EV Policy 2026 is aimed at reducing vehicular pollution, promoting environmentally friendly transportation and creating a robust ecosystem for electric mobility.

The government believes the policy will play a key role in improving Delhi's air quality and advancing its long term vision of sustainable urban transport.

"All electric two wheeler purchasers to get Rs 30,000, three wheeler buyers Rs 50,000 subsidy in first year of Delhi EV Policy. No subsidy for hybrid vehicles under Delhi EV Policy."