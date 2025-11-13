DT
Delhi cabinet approves policy to provide jobs to kin of 1984 anti-Sikh riot victims

article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 08:23 PM Nov 13, 2025 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta addresses a cabinet meeting at the Secretariat, in New Delhi. (@gupta_rekha/X via PTI Photo)
The Delhi government has approved a policy to provide jobs to the dependents of those killed in anti-Sikh riots in 1984, on compassionate grounds, a statement from the Delhi Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said on Thursday.

A meeting of the Delhi Cabinet headed by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday approved the policy to provide jobs to the dependents of the riot victims, it said.

The chief minister said a key feature of the new policy is that dependants of victims, who are now above 50 years of age and unable to take up employment, will have the option to nominate a member of the next generation, such as a son, daughter, daughter-in-law, or son-in-law, for the jobs.

The new policy marks a concrete step towards expediting long-pending cases of employment assistance that have remained unresolved since the Cabinet decision of 2007.

For the past 18 years, this process could not be completed due to various administrative reasons. Now, this prolonged delay will be ended with the government introducing a clear, structured, and time-bound policy, she said.

All eligible families will receive employment assistance promptly, leaving no rightful claimant deprived, she stated.

Gupta said that, besides age, relaxation in educational qualification has also been incorporated into the policy.

All the provisions of the policy will comply with the directions of the Delhi High Court and the prescribed legal framework, she said.

Additionally, a transparent and well-defined mechanism has been established for verification, grievance redressal, and departmental allocation to ensure that the process of appointments is fair, accountable, and efficient, she added.

