Delhi Cabinet clears 10-yr industrial policy

The Delhi Cabinet on Tuesday approved the Delhi Industrial Policy - 2026, a 10-year roadmap to attract investment, modernise industries and generate employment, with Rs 1,000 crore earmarked for the Mukhyamantri Udyamshree Yojana over five years from 2026-27 to 2030-31.

The policy, approved at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, seeks to position Delhi as a hub for clean, technology-driven and knowledge-based industries, with incentives for 10 priority sectors, including IT and digital services, global capability centres (GCCs), data centres, healthcare, research and development, urban logistics, circular economy and precision manufacturing.

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The government will offer sector-specific incentives for capital investment, workspace rentals, recruitment, research, certification, technological modernisation, energy conservation and skill development. Women-led enterprises will be eligible for higher incentive ceilings in several sectors, while employers recruiting women will receive enhanced hiring incentives.

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Under the policy, IT, IT-enabled services and digital services firms will be eligible for incentives of up to Rs 10 crore for digital infrastructure investment, with the ceiling increased to Rs 12 crore for women-led enterprises. GCCs will be eligible for infrastructure incentives of up to Rs 50 crore, rising to Rs 60 crore for women-led enterprises.

The policy also provides incentives for data centres, research and testing facilities, healthcare services, logistics and waste management. Hospitals with 1,000 or more beds will be eligible for assistance of up to Rs 100 crore, while incentives will also be offered to recycling units, cold-chain facilities and enterprises adopting energy-efficient technologies.

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A key component of the policy is the technological modernisation of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs). Eligible units will receive a 25 per cent incentive on modernisation investments, capped at Rs 5 crore, with the ceiling increased to Rs 7 crore for women-led enterprises. Additional support will be available for energy efficiency, rooftop solar installations and apprentices’ stipends.

The government will also establish “Invest Delhi” as a dedicated agency to facilitate investments through a single-window system. Operating through the Delhi Udyog Mitra Portal, the agency will guide investors through site selection, regulatory approvals, incentive disbursal and grievance redressal.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the policy aimed to attract fresh investments while strengthening existing industries and expanding employment opportunities for young people. The government will focus on high-value, non-polluting sectors and encourage resource reuse and waste reduction.