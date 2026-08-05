Delhi Cabinet deliberates draft Ease of Doing Business Bill; proposes self-certification, deemed approvals

The Delhi Cabinet on Tuesday deliberated on the draft Delhi Ease of Doing Business Bill, 2026, which proposes sweeping reforms to simplify setting up and running businesses in the Capital. Key provisions are self-certification for low-risk industries, deemed approvals if authorities miss deadlines, and a three-year exemption from routine inspections for newly registered enterprises.

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According to the Chief Minister’s Office, the proposed legislation seeks to make business approvals transparent, time-bound and technology-driven while reducing the compliance requirements for industries and investors.

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Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the government’s objective was to ensure entrepreneurs spend their time expanding their businesses rather than visiting multiple government offices.

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“Our goal is to create a system where approvals are easier to obtain, procedures are clear, decisions are taken within fixed timelines and unnecessary compliance burdens are eliminated,” she said, adding that the reforms would encourage investment, industrial expansion and job creation.

The Bill proposes a Single Window System, under which approvals, licences, No Objection Certificates (NOCs), registrations and utility connections would be processed through a single online portal. Services such as building plan approvals, factory licences, fire clearances, water, sewer and electricity connections, RERA registrations and co-operative society registrations would be covered.

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The Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC) will function as the nodal agency for processing applications and coordinating with departments and civic agencies.

One of the major features of the proposed legislation is the provision for deemed approvals. If an authority fails to decide an application within the prescribed timeline, the approval or registration will be treated as granted, enabling applicants to download it directly from the portal.

The Bill also proposes self-certification for specified low-risk activities, including certain fire safety, building plan, pollution-related permissions and low-tension electricity connections. In addition, businesses already registered under GST, FSSAI, the MSMED Act or Labour Codes would not need separate trade licences, health trade licences, eating house licences or Shops and Establishments registrations.

Newly registered enterprises would not face routine inspections for three years, except in cases involving serious complaints. The government said this would promote a trust-based regulatory framework.

The draft legislation also introduces a Negative List approach, allowing businesses to undertake any activity unless it is specifically prohibited under a notified list.

To reduce compliance, government departments will not seek documents already available with another Delhi government department. The Bill also proposes relaxing development control norms in notified industrial areas by easing restrictions on Floor Area Ratio (FAR), ground coverage, setbacks and building height. Responsibility for common fire safety infrastructure in these areas would be shifted to DSIIDC, reducing costs for individual industrial units.

The government may also notify a common validity period for licences and NOCs and allow verification and certification through empanelled professionals, including those registered in other states.

Calling it a “historic shift” in the government’s approach towards businesses, Gupta said the proposed law would replace a system based on control with one founded on trust and facilitation while retaining strict action against genuine violations.

The Bill will be sent to the Ministry of Home Affairs after approval by the Lieutenant Governor and the Delhi Cabinet.