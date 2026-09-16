Delhi Cabinet doubles ASHA workers’ monthly incentive to Rs 6,000

The Delhi Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, on Tuesday approved doubling the fixed monthly incentive for ASHA workers from Rs 3,000 to Rs 6,000, benefiting all 6,725 ASHA workers currently working in the national capital.

The government said other incentives being provided to ASHA workers would continue as before. The decision is aimed at recognising their contribution to primary healthcare and improving their financial security.

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Gupta said ASHA workers form an important link between communities and the healthcare system. They visit households to provide health-related information, encourage vaccination and assist pregnant women and new mothers with healthcare services. They also contribute to health and nutrition days, health awareness programmes, surveys and community meetings. During the Covid-19 pandemic, ASHA workers provided healthcare services at the community level.

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Generally, each ASHA worker is associated with around 2,000 people or 400 families.

The Chief Minister said the government had been discussing an increase in the remuneration of ASHA workers and the matter was among its priorities. She said the enhanced monthly incentive would recognise their contribution, improve their financial security and boost their morale.

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The government said the move would also help strengthen primary healthcare services in Delhi and contribute to women’s economic empowerment.

The enhanced incentive, Gupta said, would help ASHA workers continue their responsibilities with greater enthusiasm and dedication and strengthen the continuity and effectiveness of primary healthcare services in the city.