Delhi Cabinet okays 30 EV road sweepers

The Delhi Cabinet on Tuesday approved the deployment of 30 electric vehicle-based mechanical road sweeping machines on smaller roads and a five-year collaboration with the IIT-Delhi for continuous, real-time identification of PM2.5 and PM10 pollution sources.

The decisions, taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, are aimed at strengthening the ground-level measures under the Delhi Government’s Winter Action Plan 2026-27.

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Under the road-cleaning initiative, mechanised sweeping will be extended to roads with a right of way of less than 10 metres. The government has identified 854 roads covering around 609 km across 250 wards for the initiative.

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The Delhi Government will provide a grant to the Municipal Corporation to procure the 30 EV-based mechanical road sweeping machines, which will be operated and deployed by the civic body. The project is estimated to cost around Rs 393.73 crore over 10 years.

The Cabinet also approved continuous, real-time source apportionment of PM2.5 and PM10 in collaboration with the IIT-Delhi. The system will analyse pollution sources over a 24-hour period and help identify the contribution of sources such as vehicular emissions, road dust and biomass burning.

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The existing super site at Rouse Avenue will be reactivated for scientific operations, while the mobile laboratory will also be restarted to conduct targeted studies of pollution hotspots and local sources. The five-year project is estimated to cost around Rs 19.22 crore and will include a real-time dashboard, analytical reporting and capacity-building of Delhi Pollution Control Committee officials.

Gupta said the government was working on pollution throughout the year instead of treating it only as a winter problem. She said departments, pollution control committee, municipal corporation and scientific institutions would work together to address road dust, vehicular emissions, construction and demolition dust, industrial pollution and waste and biomass burning.

The Chief Minister said the two decisions would combine ground-level action with scientific assessment to strengthen the government’s efforts to tackle pollution at its sources.