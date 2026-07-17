Delhi Cabinet okays Rs 400-cr start-up, incubation policy

Hoping to position the national capital as a major innovation hub, the Delhi Cabinet on Thursday approved the Delhi Start-Up and Incubation Policy, an ambitious initiative that promises financial backing, mentorship and incubation support to aspiring entrepreneurs while investing over Rs 400 crore over the next five years.

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Annual Start-Up Youth Fest A key feature of the policy is the Annual Delhi Start-Up Youth Festival, which will bring together young innovators, start-ups, educational institutions, investors, industry representatives and policymakers on a common platform to showcase ideas, build partnerships and encourage entrepreneurship.

The policy aims to create a robust start-up ecosystem by providing funding, mentorship, incubation support and industry linkages to students, researchers and aspiring entrepreneurs across the Capital.

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Announcing the decision, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said: “The policy is not just about helping people launch start-ups, but about transforming Delhi’s youth from job seekers into job creators.”

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She said, “The government wants to ensure that students, researchers, teachers, alumni and aspiring entrepreneurs with promising ideas never face a shortage of resources, mentorship or financial assistance to take those ideas forward.”

The policy will initially be implemented in 11 state universities, 13 government-funded colleges, polytechnic institutes and Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs). Students from government schools will also be able to avail themselves of its benefits through these institutions. Those whose ideas successfully progress through the incubation process will receive financial assistance from the government.

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Eligible institutions will receive one-time financial support to establish or strengthen incubation centres, along with annual operational funding. These centres will provide entrepreneurs with modern infrastructure, expert mentoring, business advisory services, intellectual property support, access to laboratories and testing facilities and opportunities to connect with investors and industry.

Start-ups associated with the incubation centres will receive milestone-based financial assistance at different stages, including prototype development, proof of concept, product development, market validation and commercialisation, ensuring support from the idea stage to market launch.

A key feature of the policy is the Annual Delhi Start-Up Youth Festival, which will bring together young innovators, start-ups, educational institutions, investors, industry representatives and policymakers on a common platform to showcase ideas, build partnerships and encourage entrepreneurship.