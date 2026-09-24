Delhi Cabinet okays ‘DURGA’ scheme

The Delhi Cabinet on Wednesday approved the Driving Upliftment and Rozgar for Women/Transgender Green E-Auto (DURGA) scheme, aimed at providing women and transgender persons with opportunities for dignified self-employment while promoting safe, inclusive and environment-friendly public transport.

In the first phase, 1,300 pink electric autos - 1,170 for women and 130 for transgender beneficiaries - will be allocated under the scheme. Applications will be invited through a dedicated online portal, with beneficiaries required to meet the prescribed eligibility criteria.

Advertisement

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said, “The scheme will give women and transgender persons an opportunity to become owners and drivers of electric autos. It aims to provide them with dignified self-employment and livelihood opportunities while promoting women’s safety, greater participation of transgender persons in the transport sector, last-mile connectivity and clean and sustainable urban transport.”

Advertisement

The government said the scheme has been designed keeping in mind the commuting and safety concerns faced by women and transgender passengers, particularly during early morning and late evening hours. It is also intended to increase the participation of women and transgender persons in the transport sector and strengthen last mile connectivity.

Of the 1,300 e-autos proposed in the first phase, a maximum of 90 for women and 10 for transgender beneficiaries will be allocated in each revenue district. The vehicles will carry distinct ‘DURGA’ branding and identification features to make them easily recognisable to passengers.

Advertisement

Women applicants must be aged between 20 and 40 years, be residents of Delhi and possess a valid voter identity card, LMV driving licence and PSV badge. A woman with more than three children will not be eligible. Neither the applicant nor her family should own a registered transport vehicle or three-wheeler, while the family’s income in 2025-26 should not exceed Rs 5 lakh.

For transgender applicants, a valid transgender certificate issued by the office of the District Magistrate in Delhi, along with Delhi residency, voter identity card, LMV licence and PSV badge, will be mandatory. The age criterion is also 20 to 40 years.

The e-autos will have a mandatory three-year lock-in period, during which they cannot be sold, transferred or otherwise disposed of. The scheme also proposes integration with Delhi’s public transport network. The DMRC has already made space available for EV charging facilities in parking areas at 70 Metro stations.

The government said the scheme is expected to create additional employment in allied sectors, including repair and servicing workshops, charging facilities and battery recycling. The socio-economic impact of the initiative will also be assessed periodically.