Delhi Cabinet okays Ease of Doing Business Bill

The Delhi Cabinet on Wednesday approved the Delhi Ease of Doing Business Bill, 2026, aimed at simplifying and expediting the process of obtaining approvals, registrations, licences and other clearances for businesses in the Capital.

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The Bill, approved at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, proposes a single-window online system through which businesses will be able to apply for various approvals, registrations, no-objection certificates, licences and other requirements. The Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC) will be the nodal agency for the proposed system.

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Under the proposed law, approval, permission, licence or NOC for several low-risk activities listed in Schedule-3 will be granted immediately on submission of the application. Self-declaration will also be accepted for specified low-risk activities and cases falling within prescribed limits.

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For activities not covered under Schedule-3, approvals will have to be provided within the timelines prescribed under the Right to Timely and Easy Delivery of Services to Citizens Act, 2026. The Bill also proposes deemed approval if the competent authority fails to take a decision within the stipulated timeframe.

The proposed legislation seeks to reduce the burden of multiple registrations on businesses. Enterprises already registered under the GST regime, Food Safety and Standards Authority of India, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Act or labour codes will not be required to obtain separate registrations for trade, health trade, eating house or shops and establishments.

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The Bill also proposes a trust-based inspection regime, under which no routine inspection will be conducted for three years after registration of an enterprise. However, inspections may be carried out in case of a serious complaint.

The government has further proposed a negative-list-based system, under which an enterprise will be allowed to carry out any activity at any location unless it falls under activities prohibited in Schedule-2 of the Bill.

Another key provision seeks to prevent departments from repeatedly asking businesses for documents or information already available with another Delhi Government authority. Applicants will, therefore, be required to provide information to the government only once.

Gupta said the proposed reforms would reduce the time, cost and uncertainty involved in setting up and operating businesses in Delhi and help attract investment and generate employment.

The Bill has been prepared as part of the second phase of the Centre’s initiative to reduce regulatory requirements and the compliance burden. Following the Cabinet’s approval, it will now be sent to the Ministry of Home Affairs for further action.