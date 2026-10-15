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Home / Delhi / Delhi Cabinet passes resolution marking PM Narendra Modi’s 25 yrs in public life

Delhi Cabinet passes resolution marking PM Narendra Modi’s 25 yrs in public life

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Anshita Mehra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:24 AM Oct 15, 2026 IST
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The Delhi Cabinet on Wednesday passed a resolution honouring Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 25-year journey in public life, with Chief Minister Rekha Gupta crediting the Centre’s support for development projects in the Capital.

Addressing a press conference, Gupta said the Cabinet had unanimously passed the resolution and expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister on behalf of Delhi’s 2.5 crore residents. She said the Delhi Government, which took office in February 2025, was working to implement central welfare schemes and accelerate the vision of a “Viksit Delhi”.

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Highlighting the implementation of Ayushman Bharat in the Capital, Gupta said the Centre’s health cover of Rs 5 lakh had been supplemented with an additional Rs 5 lakh by the Delhi Government, taking the total coverage to Rs 10 lakh. More than nine lakh people had registered under the scheme, with Rs 118 crore paid against around 85,000 claims, she said.

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Around three lakh senior citizens had registered under the Vaya Vandana scheme, which provides health cover to people aged 70 and above without an income-related eligibility condition, she added.

The Chief Minister said around 415 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs had been established in Delhi, with the government aiming to increase the number to approximately 1,100. She also cited around 73 lakh families receiving free rations every month and nearly three lakh gas connections provided under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana.

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On infrastructure, Gupta said road projects worth more than Rs 1.25 lakh crore had been completed, were underway or were at various stages of planning over the past 12 years. These included the Pragati Maidan Integrated Transit Corridor, the Dhaula Kuan signal-free corridor and expressways connecting Delhi with other regions.

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