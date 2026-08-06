Delhi Cabinet proposes sweeping reforms in draft Ease of Doing Business Bill

The Delhi Cabinet on Tuesday deliberated on the draft Delhi Ease of Doing Business Bill, 2026, which proposes sweeping reforms aimed at simplifying the process of setting up and running businesses in the Capital. Among its key provisions are self-certification for low-risk industries, deemed approvals if authorities fail to meet deadlines, and a three-year exemption from routine inspections for newly registered enterprises.

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According to the Chief Minister's Office, the proposed legislation seeks to make business approvals transparent, time-bound and technology-driven while reducing compliance requirements for industries and investors.

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Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the government's objective was to ensure entrepreneurs spend their time expanding their businesses rather than visiting multiple government offices.

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“Our goal is to create a system where approvals are easier to obtain, procedures are clear decisions are taken within fixed timelines and unnecessary compliance burdens are eliminated," she said.

The Bill proposes a single window system, under which approvals, licences, no objection certificates (NOCs), registrations and utility connections would be processed through a single online portal. Services such as building plan approvals, factory licences, fire clearances, water, sewer and electricity connections, RERA registrations and cooperative society registrations would be covered under the system.

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The Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC) will function as the nodal agency responsible for processing applications and coordinating with all concerned departments and civic agencies.

One of the major features of the proposed legislation is the provision for deemed approvals. If an authority fails to decide an application within the prescribed timeline, the approval or registration will automatically be treated as granted and applicants will be able to download it from the online portal.

The Bill also proposes self-certification for specified low-risk activities, including certain fire safety, building plan, pollution-related permissions and low-tension electricity connections. In addition, businesses already registered under GST, FSSAI, MSMED Act or Labour Codes would not be required to obtain separate trade licences, health trade licences, eating house licences or shops and establishments registrations.

Another key proposal is that newly registered enterprises would not face routine inspections for three years, except in cases involving serious complaints.

The draft legislation also introduces a negative list approach, allowing businesses to undertake any activity unless it is specifically prohibited under a notified list.

To further reduce compliance, government departments will not seek documents or information already available with another Delhi Government department. The Bill also proposes relaxing development control norms in notified industrial areas by easing restrictions related to floor area ratio (FAR), ground coverage, setbacks and building height. Responsibility for common fire safety infrastructure in these areas would be shifted to DSIIDC, reducing costs for individual industrial units.

The Bill will be sent to the Ministry of Home Affairs for further action after approval by the Lieutenant Governor and the Delhi Cabinet.