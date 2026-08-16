Delhi Cabinet set to go paperless with new e-Cabinet system

The Delhi Government is set to introduce an e-Cabinet system aimed at making Cabinet proceedings paperless, faster, more secure and transparent, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said after holding a detailed meeting with experts from the National Informatics Centre (NIC).

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Under the proposed system, Cabinet notes, agendas, annexures, decisions and minutes will be prepared, shared and securely accessed through a digital platform.

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Ministers and senior officials will be able to access the required documents on tablets during Cabinet meetings, reducing dependence on physical files and paper-based records.

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The system will also provide different levels of digital access to ministers and officials based on their responsibilities. Authorised officials, including the Chief Secretary, Principal Secretaries and departmental secretaries, will be able to access documents relevant to their roles, strengthening the security of confidential Cabinet information.

The proposed e-Cabinet platform will allow Cabinet notes to be submitted, examined, approved and forwarded to the concerned officials digitally. It will also facilitate the secure preservation of Cabinet records, which the government said would reduce delays and make administrative processes more efficient.

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Another key feature will be real-time monitoring of the implementation of Cabinet decisions. Departments will be able to track action taken on decisions, helping ensure their time-bound implementation and improving accountability.

The government said the digital system would reduce the time required to process Cabinet proposals, enhance transparency, strengthen the security of confidential documents and cut expenditure on printing and maintaining physical files.

During the meeting, NIC experts also briefed the Chief Minister on e-Cabinet systems in various states. According to the experts, such systems have helped improve the speed, efficiency and transparency of governance and administration.

The Delhi Government is examining the best available technological solutions to develop a secure and citizen-oriented administrative system. The proposed platform is also expected to incorporate cybersecurity measures and data encryption to protect sensitive government information.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the objective was not merely to digitise existing processes but to use technology to improve governance.

“Our priority is to ensure that better administrative decisions enabled by technology directly benefit the people of Delhi,” she said.