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Home / Delhi / Delhi: Cancer-screening camp, cultural fest held for senior citizens

Delhi: Cancer-screening camp, cultural fest held for senior citizens

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 11:39 AM Oct 07, 2026 IST
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Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta at a cancer-screening camp and cultural festival for senior citizens, organised by the Sampoorna Sanstha at Prashant Vihar, in North-west Delhi on Tuesday.
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A cancer-screening camp and cultural festival for senior citizens was organised by the Sampoorna Sanstha at Aggarwal Dharamshala, Prashant Vihar, on Tuesday.

Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta stressed the need to combine preventive healthcare with dignity and social participation for the elderly on the occasion.

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Gupta said, “Senior citizens are the invaluable foundation of our society, and ensuring their health, dignity and happiness is our collective responsibility. Initiatives that combine healthcare with respect and social participation give a meaningful message of caring for our elders.”

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He emphasised the importance of preventive healthcare and timely screening, particularly for senior citizens, and appreciated the organisation for providing them access to health services along with an opportunity to participate in a community programme.

The event also focused on the social well-being of the elderly, with activities including a speech competition and a session on the rights and dignity of senior citizens. A “Dada-Dadi” and grandchildren dance competition was also organised, highlighting inter-generational bonds.

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Gupta said senior citizens needed not only healthcare but also companionship and meaningful participation in social life. He said their experience, wisdom and contribution to families and society represented an invaluable legacy for younger generations.

He also called for greater participation by civil society organisations in initiatives aimed at improving the health, dignity and social engagement of senior citizens.

Founder of Sampoorna Sanstha Shobha Vijender was present at the programme, which was organised under the organisation’s vision of a “Healthy Senior, Prosperous Society”.

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