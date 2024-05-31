‘Delhi can’t be run from jail for long’

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 30

“Delhi cannot be governed from jail for long,” top sources in the Lieutenant-Governor (L-G) VK Saxena’s office said on Thursday after Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in multiple interviews claimed he had not quit as CM despite his judicial remand because he didn’t want a wrong precedent to be set whereby CMs are “arrested, jailed and their governments toppled”.

L-G office sources said they were in a wait-and-watch mode to see how Kejriwal conducts the affairs of the state once his interim bail ends and he surrenders on June 2 as per apex court orders.

Meanwhile, Kejriwal moved the trial court for regular bail on Thursday. The case will be heard on Saturday.

L-G House sources said the CM should ideally nominate a cabinet colleague in his place as “the jail manual is clear that he cannot perform official work from Tihar Jail”.

“Even interim bail condition was that he won’t attend the Delhi secretariat office or sign official files,” they said, adding that even when Prime Minister is away he nominates a cabinet colleague to step in.

