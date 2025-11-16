Delhi car blast: 9 mm cartridges recovered, no weapon found at site

In a major development in the Red Fort car blast case, Delhi Police sources on Sunday confirmed that three cartridges recovered from the site, two live and one empty, were of 9 mm calibre, a firearm type prohibited for civilian possession.

A senior official said that despite the cartridge recovery, no pistol or any of its parts were found at the scene.

"These cartridges are usually only possessed by the armed forces or those with special permission," the police said.

The official said that they are now trying to determine how these cartridges came there, and whether the suspect possessed them.

The discovery of the 9 mm cartridges adds a new dimension to the ongoing investigation, as officials probe the source of the ammunition and whether it was linked to any terror or criminal network. Security agencies examined CCTV footage and gathered forensic evidence from the blast site.

On November 10, the blast near the Red Fort complex in the national capital killed 12 persons and injured several others.

A day earlier, the Delhi Police registered a fresh FIR under various sections of criminal conspiracy in the Red Fort blast investigation, officials said.

Meanwhile, security around the Red Fort has been heightened in the wake of the blast, with authorities maintaining a strict vigil over entry points and surrounding areas.

On Friday, the National Medical Commission (NMC) had cancelled the registration of four doctors from Jammu and Kashmir — Dr Muzaffar Ahmad, Dr Adeel Ahmad Rather, Dr Muzamil Shakeel and Dr Shaheen Saeed — in the Indian Medical Register/National Medical Register with immediate effect, sources said.

All State Medical Councils have been informed about the decision.

An order has been issued to all medical councils regarding the removal of the above four doctors, effective November 14, 2025.

The Delhi Police have already arrested Dr Adeel Ahmad Rather, Dr Muzamil Shakeel and Dr Shaheen Saeed in connection with the Delhi blast case, as they had an alleged link to past terror cases.