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Home / Delhi / Delhi census: Second phase from Jan 2027

Delhi census: Second phase from Jan 2027

Self-enumeration from Jan 10; house-to-house exercise from Jan 25-Feb 28

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Manikant Mishra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:02 AM Oct 23, 2026 IST
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Delhi is set to enter the second and more detailed phase of Census 2027 from January 10, with residents expected to get 15 days to provide their information online before enumerators begin a door-to-door exercise across the Capital.

Under the proposed schedule, self-enumeration will remain open from January 10 to January 24. From January 25, census workers will visit households to collect information, with the exercise scheduled to continue until February 28. Corrections will be allowed from March 1 to 5. A meeting chaired by the Delhi Chief Secretary is also scheduled to discuss the exercise.

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The scale of the task follows the first phase, which was completed on June 14. That exercise covered houses and households. According to figures provided by officials, around 76 lakh houses and 55 lakh households were covered, with the recorded data showing more than 2.30 crore people normally residing in Delhi.

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The second phase will go beyond basic household details. The 40 questions will cover name, age, sex, marital status, relationship with the head of the family, religion, education, employment and occupation.

For the first time since 1931, caste details will also be recorded in the census. Questions will additionally cover mother tongue, disability, migration, parents’ details, place of birth, previous place of residence and when the respondent moved to the present location. The questionnaire will also seek details on children and bank accounts.

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Details such as mobile number, Aadhaar number, voter identity card and passport details may be sought, wherever available. Providing Aadhaar information, however, will be voluntary.

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