Delhi: Centre okays CLU for 30 hectares in Narela

The Centre has approved change of land use (CLU) for over 30 hectares in Delhi’s Narela Sub-City, paving the way for new public and institutional facilities in one of the capital’s fastest-growing urban areas.

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The approval, notified by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs on June 23, covers two land parcels in Sectors G-3 and G-4 of Narela. The changes have been made under the provisions of the Master Plan for Delhi 2021 and the Zonal Development Plan for Zone P-I.

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Under the modification, a 12.18-hectare parcel has been changed from commercial use to public and semi-public use, while an 18.17-hectare parcel has been converted from residential use to public and semi-public use. Together, the two parcels account for more than 30 hectares.

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The decision follows a statutory process initiated by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), which invited objections and suggestions through a public notice issued in September 2025. The ministry said no objections or suggestions were received during the prescribed period. After completing the public consultation process, the Central Government approved the modifications under Section 11-A of the Delhi Development Act, 1957.

The land parcels are located in the Narela Sub-City area of north Delhi, which has been identified for planned urban expansion. The sites are surrounded by DDA-owned vacant land, proposed roads, Metro Vihar Colony, Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC) land and the Urban Extension Road-II corridor.

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Officials said the revised land-use classification would help facilitate the development of public infrastructure and institutional facilities in the area. The move is expected to support Narela’s planned growth and improve civic amenities as the sub-city continues to expand.

The notification stated that the changes would come into force from the date of their publication in the Gazette of India.

Issued by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, the approval marks a significant planning intervention in Narela, where large tracts of land are being prepared to meet future urban growth and public infrastructure requirements.