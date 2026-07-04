Delhi Chief Minister launches EV subsidy portal

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday launched the Delhi EV subsidy portal, enabling eligible electric vehicle buyers to apply online for purchase incentives and receive subsidies through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT). She also unveiled the official booklet of the Delhi Electric Vehicle Policy 2026.

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Launching the portal at the Delhi Secretariat, Gupta said the new EV policy was aimed at promoting clean mobility, reducing air pollution and building a sustainable transport system in the national capital.

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Transport Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh, Transport Commissioner Niharika Rai and senior officials were present on the occasion.

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The Chief Minister said the eligible beneficiaries could apply for subsidies through the portal within 30 days of purchasing an electric vehicle and receiving its registration certificate (RC). The subsidy will be transferred directly into beneficiaries’ bank accounts through Aadhaar-authenticated DBT within a maximum of 60 days after document verification.

According to the government, the portal allows applicants to upload documents such as Aadhaar, RC and voter ID online. People will be able to track the status of their applications in real time. It will also serve as a single platform for information on eligibility, approved EV models, incentives, required documents and the application process under the Delhi Electric Vehicle Policy 2026.

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Gupta said the policy was prepared after nearly a year of consultations with stakeholders and covers the entire electric vehicle ecosystem. She said the Delhi Government would invest over Rs 7,000 crore over the next four years to implement the policy. It provides purchase incentives of up to Rs 30,000 for electric two-wheelers, up to Rs 50,000 for electric three-wheelers and up to Rs 1 lakh for N-1 category electric trucks. Additional incentives will be available for scrapping older polluting vehicles.

The policy also grants a lifetime exemption from road tax and registration fees for eligible electric vehicles, including electric cars priced up to Rs 30 lakh (ex-showroom).

Gupta also said the government plans to establish more than 32,000 public EV charging points across Delhi by 2030 to support the growing adoption of electric vehicles.