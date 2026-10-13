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Home / Delhi / Delhi Chief Minister launches portal for e-auto scheme

Delhi Chief Minister launches portal for e-auto scheme

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Anshita Mehra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:13 AM Oct 13, 2026 IST
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Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta. File Photo
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The Delhi Government will allot 1,300 pink e-autorickshaws to women and transgender persons in the first phase of its DURGA scheme, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Monday while launching a dedicated digital portal for applications.

The scheme, aimed at promoting self-employment and financial independence among women and transgender persons, will reserve 1,170 e-autos for women and 130 for transgender applicants.

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The portal was launched at the Delhi Secretariat in the presence of Transport Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh and senior officials. Gupta said the initiative would combine livelihood opportunities with efforts to improve access to safe public transport. The government also plans to develop dedicated e-auto stands near women’s colleges and has sought parking and charging facilities for beneficiaries at metro and Namo Bharat Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) stations.

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The application process will remain open for three months after the scheme receives approval. If eligible applications in a district exceed the prescribed quota, allotments will be made through an online lottery after the portal closes, followed by the issuance of letters of intent.

Under the scheme, each revenue district will have a maximum allocation of 90 e-autos for women and 10 for transgender persons. Women applicants must be aged between 20 and 40 years, residents of Delhi and holders of valid Light Motor Vehicle driving licences and Public Service Vehicle badges. Their annual family income must not exceed Rs 5 lakh. The prescribed condition concerning a maximum of three living children will also apply.

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Transgender applicants must meet the specified age and residency requirements and possess valid driving licences and PSV badges.

Transport Minister Singh said beneficiaries would also be eligible for purchase incentives under the Delhi EV Policy-2026. The government will approach aggregators, including Uber, Ola, Bharat Taxi and Rapido, to provide drivers with free onboarding and subscriptions for six months.

The government expects the initiative to generate additional employment in vehicle servicing, repairs, charging infrastructure, battery recycling and maintenance. The socio-economic impact on beneficiaries will be assessed in two phases to evaluate the scheme’s effectiveness. The portal can be accessed at https://evsubsidy.delhi.gov.in/DurgaScheme.

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