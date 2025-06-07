DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Delhi / Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta allotted official bungalow in Civil Lines

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta allotted official bungalow in Civil Lines

article_Author
Tribune News Service
new delhi, Updated At : 03:44 AM Jun 07, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
A view of the new house of CM Rekha Gupta. MUKESH AGGGARWAL
Advertisement

After completing 100 days in office, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta is set to shift into her official residence in the Civil Lines area of North Delhi, a zone historically home to the Capital’s top political leadership.

Advertisement

The Chief Minister has been allotted two adjoining bungalows — 1/8 and 2/8 — on Raj Niwas Marg. The location offers proximity to her Shalimar Bagh constituency and Central Delhi, making it a strategically convenient address for official engagements.

According to senior government officials, the Public Works Department (PWD) has already begun repair and renovation work on the premises. “We are carrying out some repair and renovation work, after which the Chief Minister will move in. The allotment letter has been issued,” a senior official confirmed. The PWD has also floated a tender for the construction of a dedicated camp office at the bungalow, with an estimated upgrade cost of Rs 47 lakh. The work is expected to be completed within 60 days.

Advertisement

Currently, Gupta resides at her private residence in Shalimar Bagh with her family.

The Civil Lines locality will soon house several top functionaries of the government. Social Welfare Minister Ravinder Indraj Singh has been allotted bungalow number 3/8, while Deputy Speaker Mohan Singh Bisht resides at 4/8, making them immediate neighbours of the CM.

Advertisement

Other ministers have been allotted residences across different parts of the city. Education Minister Ashish Sood has been given a residence in the diplomatic enclave of Chanakyapuri. Law Minister Kapil Mishra is set to reside on Shamnath Marg, while Environment and Forest Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa will take over bungalow AB-17 on Mathura Road. This property was previously occupied by former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and later by Atishi.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts