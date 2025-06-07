Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta allotted official bungalow in Civil Lines

After completing 100 days in office, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta is set to shift into her official residence in the Civil Lines area of North Delhi, a zone historically home to the Capital’s top political leadership.

The Chief Minister has been allotted two adjoining bungalows — 1/8 and 2/8 — on Raj Niwas Marg. The location offers proximity to her Shalimar Bagh constituency and Central Delhi, making it a strategically convenient address for official engagements.

According to senior government officials, the Public Works Department (PWD) has already begun repair and renovation work on the premises. “We are carrying out some repair and renovation work, after which the Chief Minister will move in. The allotment letter has been issued,” a senior official confirmed. The PWD has also floated a tender for the construction of a dedicated camp office at the bungalow, with an estimated upgrade cost of Rs 47 lakh. The work is expected to be completed within 60 days.

Currently, Gupta resides at her private residence in Shalimar Bagh with her family.

The Civil Lines locality will soon house several top functionaries of the government. Social Welfare Minister Ravinder Indraj Singh has been allotted bungalow number 3/8, while Deputy Speaker Mohan Singh Bisht resides at 4/8, making them immediate neighbours of the CM.

Other ministers have been allotted residences across different parts of the city. Education Minister Ashish Sood has been given a residence in the diplomatic enclave of Chanakyapuri. Law Minister Kapil Mishra is set to reside on Shamnath Marg, while Environment and Forest Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa will take over bungalow AB-17 on Mathura Road. This property was previously occupied by former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and later by Atishi.